Construction starts on New York's largest offshore wind farm

New York State Governor Kathy Hochul has confirmed the start of construction on New York’s largest offshore wind project, Sunrise Wind, a 924MW wind farm developed by Ørsted. Once completed, the project will provide enough clean energy to power approximately 600,000 New York homes.

The project will be located approximately 30 miles (48 kilometres) east of Montauk, New York, with an approved transmission route connecting to the state’s electricity grid at the Holbrook Substation in the Town of Brookhaven in Suffolk County. As a mature project, Sunrise Wind has already completed all major federal and state permitting milestones and received approval of its Construction and Operations Plan (COP) from the US Department of the Interior’s Bureau of Ocean Energy Management (BOEM) on June 21, 2024.