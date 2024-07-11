Eversource divests 50 per cent share of Sunrise Wind project off New York

Further to the company's announcement from January 24, 2024, and following the successful award of Sunrise Wind in the New York 4 solicitation for offshore wind capacity, Ørsted has now completed the acquisition of Eversource’s 50 per cent share of Sunrise Wind, a 924MW offshore wind farm located off the coast of New York. The purchase price at closing to acquire Eversource’s share of Sunrise Wind is US$152 million.

At signing in January 2024, the transaction was valued at US$230 million. The revised closing figure reflects adjustments made due to lower actual versus forecast CAPEX spend between signing and closing.