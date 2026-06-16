AD Ports Group, Dajin Heavy Industry ink MOU on offshore wind, maritime opportunities

UAE-based port operator the AD Ports Group has entered into a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with offshore wind equipment manufacturer Dajin Heavy Industry to explore long-term cooperation across offshore wind supply chain development, maritime logistics, port infrastructure, and strategic vessel investments.
Under the framework of the MOU, the AD Ports Group and Dajin Heavy Industry will explore opportunities, including transportation solutions for offshore wind components, development of pre-assembly hubs, cooperation on selected offshore wind tenders and industrial projects, plus fabrication, assembly and logistics solutions for offshore energy infrastructure.
The AD Ports Group said this latest collaboration will build on a series of strategic initiatives and partnerships announced by the group in the renewable energy and offshore sectors. These include recent agreements with Masdar, Siemens Energy and Green Parrot, as well as the acquisition of Balenciaga Shipyard in Spain, which specialises in offshore wind construction.
"Together, we aim to deliver more integrated, efficient solutions across the renewable energy value chain," said Friedrich Portner, Chief Commercial Officer of AD Ports Group's Maritime and Shipping Cluster.