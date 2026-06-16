AD Ports Group, Dajin Heavy Industry ink MOU on offshore wind, maritime opportunities

UAE-based port operator the AD Ports Group has entered into a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with offshore wind equipment manufacturer Dajin Heavy Industry to explore long-term cooperation across offshore wind supply chain development, maritime logistics, port infrastructure, and strategic vessel investments.

Under the framework of the MOU, the AD Ports Group and Dajin Heavy Industry will explore opportunities, including transportation solutions for offshore wind components, development of pre-assembly hubs, cooperation on selected offshore wind tenders and industrial projects, plus fabrication, assembly and logistics solutions for offshore energy infrastructure.