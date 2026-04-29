Weak margins slow Chinese "teapot" refiners' Iranian oil purchases

China's independent refiners, Tehran's main oil customers, continue importing Iranian oil despite fresh US pressure, although buying is slowing due to worsening domestic processing margins, trading sources said.

A more definitive threat to Chinese purchases of Iranian oil is the US blockade on Tehran's shipping that began on April 13, which if it remains in place would begin to have an impact on deliveries to China in coming months.

To safeguard fuel supply, Beijing early this month told independent refiners to maintain output or face consequences and issued an off-cycle batch of oil import quotas, measures that traders said effectively encourage buying of Iranian as well as Russian oil, the main feedstock sources for the so-called teapots.