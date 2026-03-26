Ust-Luga port damage may force Russian refinery run cuts

The closure of Russia’s Baltic port of Ust-Luga following a drone attack on Wednesday could force major refineries in the European part of the country to cut crude runs due to shipping constraints, two market sources said. According to sources and social media reports, the strike damaged a rail unloading rack for petroleum products at the Ust-Luga terminal.

The Ust-Luga export bottleneck puts at risk oil processing at four of the biggest refineries in the European part of Russia - in Kirishi, Yaroslavl, Moscow and Ryazan. In total they process around 55 million tonnes of crude oil per year (400,000 barrels per day), according to traders.

The Ust-Luga oil terminal on Wednesday stopped discharging rail cargoes, including supplies from these four big refineries. Ust-Luga, one of Russia’s export hubs for refined products, handles about 18 million tonnes of fuel oil annually, traders estimate.