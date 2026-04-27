US sanctions send Hengli Petrochemical shares into a sharp dive, company denies Iran ties

Shares of Hengli Petrochemical fell 10 per cent on Monday after the US last week imposed sanctions on the firm, one of China's largest independent refiners, for allegedly buying Iranian oil.

The US Treasury Department said on Friday that the refiner is one of Iran's largest customers for crude oil and petroleum products. The company denied it had any dealings with Iran in a statement on Sunday and said it would push to have them lifted.

Asked about the decision at a regular press conference on Monday, China's Ministry of Foreign Affairs called for the US to stop misusing sanctions and said it would protect the rights of Chinese companies.