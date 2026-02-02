Trinidad and Tobago in talks with Indian Oil to revive mothballed refinery

Trinidad and Tobago is in talks with Indian Oil Corporation to restart its mothballed 165,000-barrel-per-day Guaracara oil refinery, Energy Minister Roodal Moonilal said, as the Caribbean nation looks to revive refining capacity shut more than seven years ago.

The refinery, located in the south of the country, was closed in 2018 by a previous government that blamed massive losses and debt for its closure.

"We can work out some type of new commercial structure (for Indian Oil)," Moonilal told Reuters in an interview on the sidelines of India Energy Week.

"If all things go well, I think by the end of this year or so, end-2026, we may be on target to start back some level of production."

Trinidad and Tobago's crude output currently stands at under 55,000 bpd, Moonilal said. The Guaracara refinery previously processed crude from Africa, Russia, and neighbouring Venezuela.