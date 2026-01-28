Shell and BP seek US licences to develop Trinidad-Venezuela gas fields

Shell and BP are seeking US licences to extract natural gas from fields in Trinidad and Tobago and Venezuela, the Caribbean country's energy minister Roodal Moonilal said on Wednesday.

Trinidad is Latin America's largest liquefied natural gas exporter and one of the world's largest exporters of ammonia and methanol, but the Caribbean island has been aiming to develop offshore fields in Venezuela and on the maritime border to counter its declining reserves and secure supply.

Its gas projects have progressed slowly in recent years amid frequent US policy changes towards Venezuela.

Venezuela under illegitimate president Nicolas Maduro last year suspended energy-development co-operation with Trinidad and Tobago, including joint natural gas projects in the works.

But following its capture of Maduro this month, the US is accelerating developments in the country's oil and gas sector. US licences are needed for companies to develop the projects because of Washington's sanctions on Venezuela's energy industry.