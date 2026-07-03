Rosneft-backed Indian refiner supplies gasoline to fuel-short Russia

Traders have sold gasoline produced by Indian refiner Nayara Energy to Russia, which is grappling with fuel shortages triggered by Ukrainian attacks on its energy infrastructure, two sources with direct knowledge of the matter said on Thursday.

Reuters reported on Wednesday that Russia had begun seaborne imports of gasoline from India, without naming the supplier.

Nayara did not respond to an email from Reuters seeking comment. Russian oil major Rosneft has a 49 per cent stake in Nayara.