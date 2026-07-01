From supplier to buyer: Russia begins importing seaborne gasoline from India as fuel shortages bite

Russia has started seaborne imports of gasoline from India, two industry sources said on Wednesday, in an effort to mitigate fuel shortages triggered by Ukrainian attacks on its energy infrastructure.

Fuel shortages are being felt across Russia's 11 time zones with rationing, long queues at filling stations and a record gasoline price increase.

The Kremlin said on Tuesday that Russia was in contact with other countries and discussing imports of fuel at acceptable prices.

Russia's energy ministry and India's oil ministry did not immediately respond to requests for comment.