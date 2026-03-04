Refiners in Asia struggle to replace gulf crude, set to lower output

Asian refiners dependent on Middle East crude are expected to cut output soon because they are unable to get prompt replacement cargoes after the US-Iran war brought shipping in the Gulf to a standstill, four traders and three analysts said.

Shipping through the Strait of Hormuz between Iran and Oman, which carries around one-fifth of oil used globally, has ground to a near-halt after some ships in the area were hit in Iranian attacks.

The disruptions highlight the risks to Asia, the world's biggest oil consuming region, which sources 60 per cent of its oil from Middle Eastern producers.

Alternative supplies could come from Brazil, West Africa and the US, but such shipments typically take more than a month to arrive in Asia and soaring freight rates have made such voyages more costly, traders said.