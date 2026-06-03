Petrovietnam turns to middleman Vitol Asia for crude oil requirements

Commodity trader Vitol on Wednesday said Vitol Asia has signed a crude oil sale and purchase agreement with Nghi Son Petroleum Products Distribution Branch, authorised by Vietnam's state energy firm Petrovietnam.

Vitol said the agreement is for the supply of one crude oil cargo to Nghi Son Refinery and Petrochemical. The trader added this marks the first crude oil supply transaction between Petrovietnam and Vitol for the Nghi Son Refinery.

It also represents a practical step in implementing the memorandum of understanding signed between Petrovietnam and Vitol in Singapore, Vitol said.