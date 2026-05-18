Vietnam's largest refinery taps Republic of the Congo for crude supply

Vietnam's state energy firm Petrovietnam has received its first cargo of Djeno crude oil from Republic of the Congo for the country's largest oil refinery, the company said.

The cargo of 950,000 barrels was unloaded at Nghi Son Refinery and Petrochemical last week, Petrovietnam said in a statement over the weekend.

The 200,000-barrel-per-day refinery had processed crude oil sourced almost entirely from Kuwait, but shipments have been disrupted due to the Iran war, forcing Vietnam to seek alternative suppliers.