OPINION | Diesel price spike from Russia sanctions may be short-lived

A new wave of Western sanctions on Russia’s oil industry has roiled the diesel market, sending refining margins soaring, but global supplies are unlikely to be severely disrupted for long.

US President Donald Trump last week sanctioned Russia’s two largest oil companies, Rosneft and Lukoil, following a similar move by Britain. These are Trump’s first punitive measures against Moscow over its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

Russia is the world’s third-largest exporter of crude oil and the second-biggest diesel exporter, shipping over 800,000 barrels per day of the transport fuel so far this year, around three per cent of global demand.