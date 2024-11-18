Singapore competition body approves South Korean firm's shipyard takeover

The CCCS has assessed that the proposed transaction, if effective, will not contravene the prohibition under section 54 of the Singapore Competition Act 2004, which prohibits mergers that are likely to substantially reduce competition in any market in Singapore.

Hanwha currently has a 25.4 per cent stake in Dyna-Mac. Under Hanwha's acquisition plan, Hanwha Ocean and Hanwha Aerospace will make a cash acquisition through Hanwha Ocean SG Holdings, a special purpose vehicle in Singapore, to gain management control of Dyna-Mac. This transaction is scheduled to close by the end of 2024.