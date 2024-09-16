South Korean firm to acquire full ownership of Singaporean offshore vessel builder

Hanwha currently has a 25.4 per cent stake in Dyna-Mac. Under Hanwha's latest acquisition plan, Hanwha Ocean and Hanwha Aerospace will make a cash acquisition through a special purpose vehicle in Singapore to gain management control of Dyna-Mac. This transaction is scheduled to close by the end of 2024.

The offer price is SG$0.60 (US$0.46) per share, representing a 21.2 per cent premium over Dyna-Mac's last closing price. The acquisition is subject to approval by local antitrust authorities.