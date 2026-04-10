Iran war disruptions send US refining margins to multi-year highs

US Gulf Coast refiners are reaping the strongest margins in years as disruptions to Middle Eastern oil flows from the Iran war raise demand for US fuel exports, analysts and experts said.

Asian and European refiners have been hit hard by a slump in Middle Eastern crude exports due to Iran's blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, forcing some to cut production.

On Tuesday, US President Donald Trump said he had agreed to a two-week ceasefire with Iran, conditional on reopening the Strait of Hormuz, though tanker traffic remains limited and doubts persist over whether the fragile truce will hold.

US refiners, less reliant on Middle Eastern crude, are well placed to benefit from global fuel shortfalls, by maximising international sales from the US Gulf Coast export hub. The US, the world's largest fuel market, has about 18 million barrels per day (bpd) of refining capacity, much of it on the Gulf Coast export hub.