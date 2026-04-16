Iran suspends petrochemical exports to prevent internal shortages

Iran halted all petrochemical exports to prioritise domestic supply and prevent shortages of raw materials, the economic newspaper Donya-e-Eqtesad reported on Thursday, due to disrupted production after Israel struck several petrochemical hubs.

The instruction was issued on April 13 by a senior National Petrochemical Company official overseeing downstream industries, and told petrochemical firms to suspend exports until further notice.

The export ban primarily aims to stabilise domestic markets and ensure supply to industries following damage caused by recent attacks.

Domestic prices for petrochemical and related products have been held at pre-conflict levels despite rising global prices, with officials saying the measures would remain in place to support local industry and consumers.