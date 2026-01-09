FEATURE | Chevron, Vitol, Trafigura vie to control Venezuelan oil exports

Oil major Chevron, global trading houses Vitol and Trafigura, and other firms are competing for US Government deals to export crude oil from Venezuela, according to sources familiar with the matter.

The competition reflects a desire by many in the oil industry to access the South American country's crude stocks and production, with US officials seeking to control Venezuelan oil sales indefinitely.

US President Donald Trump has demanded that Venezuela give the United States full access to its oil sector just days after the US captured the South American country's illegitimate president Nicolas Maduro on Saturday.

US officials have said Washington will control the country's oil sales and revenues indefinitely. Both Vitol and Trafigura were set to join Chevron and other major oil companies in meetings at the White House on Friday over the roles they may have in Venezuela's oil industry, Reuters reported on Thursday.