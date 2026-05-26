India, world's third-biggest oil consumer, scales back crude processing in April

Indian refiners' crude throughput fell 8.9 per cent month-on-month in April to 5.23 million barrels per day (21.39 million tonnes), provisional government data showed on Tuesday. India is the world's third-biggest oil importer and consumer.
Refinery throughput in March was at 5.55 million barrels per day (23.48 million tonnes).
On a year-on-year basis, refinery throughput slipped by 2.2 per cent in April.
The US-Iran conflict has led to volatility in energy prices as shipping flows through the Strait of Hormuz, a conduit for about 20 per cent of global oil and LNG supplies, remain disrupted.
Indian refiners turned to imports from Latin America and Africa after supplies from the Middle East were disrupted, data provided by trade sources show.
Indian refiner Nayara Energy, part-owned by Russian oil major Rosneft, received a delivery of just one Russian oil cargo in April as it had fully shut its refinery for most of the month for routine maintenance, according to ship tracking data obtained from industry sources.
(Reporting by Pablo Sinha in Bengaluru; Editing by Jan Harvey)