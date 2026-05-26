India, world's third-biggest oil consumer, scales back crude processing in April

Indian refiners' crude throughput fell 8.9 per cent month-on-month in April to 5.23 million barrels per day (21.39 million tonnes), provisional government data showed on Tuesday. India is the world's third-biggest oil importer and consumer.

Refinery throughput in March was at 5.55 million barrels per day (23.48 million tonnes).

On a year-on-year basis, refinery throughput slipped by 2.2 per cent in April.