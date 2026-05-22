FEATURE | China oil refiner and shipbuilder Hengli Group thrust into geopolitical conflict

The Hengli Group, built by a husband and wife duo over three decades from a bankrupt textile mill into a Fortune Global 500 giant and one of China's largest private oil refiners, has been thrust into the centre of a geopolitical power struggle.

Last month, its Hengli Petrochemical arm, which runs a 400,000 barrel-per-day refinery in the northeastern city of Dalian, was hit with sanctions by the United States for buying Iranian oil, which the group denied.

The blacklisting of Hengli and about 40 shipping firms and vessels came as Presidents Donald Trump and Xi Jinping prepared to meet and as Washington looked to Beijing to pressure Tehran to accept a deal to end the conflict that started when the US and Israel attacked Iran in February.

Hengli is the largest Chinese refiner sanctioned by the US.