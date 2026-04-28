Chinese Government entity takes over sanctioned refiner's trading unit

China's Hengli Group, whose refinery unit was sanctioned by the US, adjusted the shareholding structure of its Singapore-based trading arm to shift control to a Chinese local government entity, sources familiar with the matter said.

The Singapore unit, Hengli Petrochemical International, is now 95 per cent-owned by Dalian Changxing International Trade, with Hengli Petrochemical Dalian Refinery holding five per cent, the sources said, citing a shareholding document they received from the firm.

Previously, the Singapore unit was fully owned by Hengli Petrochemical Dalian Refinery. Dalian Changxing International Trade is owned by a local Chinese government entity, according to Qichacha, a corporate information database.

A Hengli spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment.