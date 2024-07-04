Offshore

Offshore Vessel News Roundup | July 4 – Chinese FPSO deployment, Taiwanese and Dutch SOVs and more

Deliveries include a new Chinese crane vessel while an FPSO with a prominent cylindrical hull is deployed to commence operations. Construction continues on a crewboat to serve US clients and a walk-to-work vessel for a Dutch owner. Finally, a Taiwanese firm places an order for an additional service operation vessel.

Shandong Marine subsidiary takes delivery of installation jackup

China's Shandong Marine Group, through subsidiary Shandong Lan Marine Engineering, recently took delivery of a new self-elevating platform (SEP) fitted with a heavy duty crane. Lankun 01 has a length of 135 metres, a beam of 50 metres, and a depth of 10 metres.

Key features include a DP2 system, a main deck crane with a maximum lifting capacity of 1,500 tonnes, and a smaller auxiliary crane that can lift up to 400 tonnes. The vessel can install 20MW wind turbines in water depths of up to 70 metres.

Future Acta Marine CSOV to support French offshore wind market

Dutch marine services provider Acta Marine has confirmed that one of its future commissioning service operation vessels (CSOVs) under construction in Turkey will be deployed to France following delivery. Designed by Norway's Ulstein Design and Solutions, the vessel will be named Acta Pegasus.

The CSOV will feature an optimised hull form and a propulsion system that can be configured to use methanol as its main fuel in the future. Once in service, the vessel will sail under the French flag and will be operated French crewmembers to serve the country's offshore wind industry.

Chinese-built cylindrical FPSO to commence operations

China National Offshore Oil Corporation's (CNOOC) newest floating production storage and offloading unit (FPSO) was recently installed at the Liuhua oil field in the Pearl River Estuary Basin in preparation for the start of its operations. Built by subsidiary Qingdao CNOOC Offshore Engineering, Haikui No 1 is now undergoing joint commissioning and other works before its begins processing activities.

The 100,000-tonne platform has a prominent a cylindrical design that has been developed to withstand super typhoon conditions and to ensure a service life of 30 years. The FPSO is the first in Asia to adopt such a design, which guarantees continuous operation for up to 15 years before requiring drydocking.

Ta San Shang Marine orders third SOV

Taiwanese operator Ta San Shang Marine (TSSM) has placed an order for a new service operation vessel (SOV). It will be the third SOV to join its current active fleet after the 2022-built TSS Pioneer and TSS Cruiser, which is scheduled for delivery at the end of 2025.

Rhode Island builder launches American Offshore Services' newest
Rhode Island builder launches American Offshore Services' newest crewboat

Blount Boats of Rhode Island has launched the second crewboat in a series ordered by American Offshore Services (AOS). Like earlier sister Gripper, Generater is a Jones Act-compliant aluminium catamaran built to support operations at offshore wind farms in the north-eastern United States.

