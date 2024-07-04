Offshore Vessel News Roundup | July 4 – Chinese FPSO deployment, Taiwanese and Dutch SOVs and more

Shandong Marine subsidiary takes delivery of installation jackup

China's Shandong Marine Group, through subsidiary Shandong Lan Marine Engineering, recently took delivery of a new self-elevating platform (SEP) fitted with a heavy duty crane. Lankun 01 has a length of 135 metres, a beam of 50 metres, and a depth of 10 metres.

Key features include a DP2 system, a main deck crane with a maximum lifting capacity of 1,500 tonnes, and a smaller auxiliary crane that can lift up to 400 tonnes. The vessel can install 20MW wind turbines in water depths of up to 70 metres.