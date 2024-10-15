Windcat Offshore's newest hydrogen-powered CSOV floated out

The design work on all six CSOVs is a collaboration between Windcat and Belgian engineering firm CMB.Tech. Each vessel will measure 87 by 20 metres and will have accommodation for 120 people, a maximum endurance of 30 days, and a hybrid electric propulsion system that will use hydrogen as its main fuel.

The first CSOV, which will be named Windcat Rotterdam, will then undergo outfitting and commissioning in preparation for its delivery, which is scheduled for the second quarter of 2025.