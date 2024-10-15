Windcat Offshore's newest hydrogen-powered CSOV floated out
Ha Long Shipbuilding in Vietnam has floated out the first unit in a new series of six commissioning service operation vessels (CSOVs) ordered by Dutch operator Windcat Offshore.
The design work on all six CSOVs is a collaboration between Windcat and Belgian engineering firm CMB.Tech. Each vessel will measure 87 by 20 metres and will have accommodation for 120 people, a maximum endurance of 30 days, and a hybrid electric propulsion system that will use hydrogen as its main fuel.
The first CSOV, which will be named Windcat Rotterdam, will then undergo outfitting and commissioning in preparation for its delivery, which is scheduled for the second quarter of 2025.
The hybrid electric propulsion system coupled with an onboard power distribution system means that there will be no need to run a backup diesel generator and the vessel will never use more power than what is necessary. Offshore charging capability will also be available.
The CSOV's deck equipment will include a gangway and a crane.