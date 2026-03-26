Windcat Offshore introduces new hybrid CSOV

Dutch operator Windcat Offshore recently introduced its newest hybrid commissioning service operation vessel (CSOV).

Windcat Amsterdam is the second vessel in a new series of six CSOVs designed jointly by Windcat and Belgian engineering firm CMB Tech in compliance with Belgian flag requirements and DNV class rules. Construction took place at the facilities of Ha Long Shipbuilding in Vietnam.

Her earlier sister, Windcat Rotterdam, was delivered last year. Both vessels will support construction, commissioning and maintenance activities at offshore energy projects by serving as floating bases for personnel and equipment.