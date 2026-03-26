Windcat Offshore introduces new hybrid CSOV

Dutch operator Windcat Offshore recently introduced its newest hybrid commissioning service operation vessel (CSOV).
Windcat Amsterdam is the second vessel in a new series of six CSOVs designed jointly by Windcat and Belgian engineering firm CMB Tech in compliance with Belgian flag requirements and DNV class rules. Construction took place at the facilities of Ha Long Shipbuilding in Vietnam.
Her earlier sister, Windcat Rotterdam, was delivered last year. Both vessels will support construction, commissioning and maintenance activities at offshore energy projects by serving as floating bases for personnel and equipment.
The CSOV has an LOA of 89.39 metres, a moulded beam of 19.7 metres, a summer draught of 5.3 metres, a depth of eight metres, a deadweight of 2,000 at maximum draught, and 90 cabins that can house 120 personnel.
The vessel has a hybrid battery-electric propulsion system and the entire energy system functions as a single integrated network. Four thrusters that can rotate 360 degrees enable precise manoeuvrability and efficient operations.
The deck equipment meanwhile includes a 3D motion-compensated gangway with a high vertical range and a crane with a maximum lifting capacity of 10 tons. Space is also available for a helicopter deck and a boat landing with daughtercraft refuelling and storage facilities.