Tidewater reports higher Q2 revenue, updates 2026 outlook

Offshore vessel operator Tidewater reported revenue of $342.3 million for the second quarter ended June 30, representing a 4.9 per cent increase from the previous quarter despite lower earnings.

Net income for the quarter declined to $21.7 million from $72.9 million in the corresponding period of 2025.

For the first six months of 2026, revenue totalled $668.5 million compared with $674.9 million in the prior-year period, while net income fell to $27.8 million from $115.6 million.