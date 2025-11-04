Seatrium divests two platform supply vessels for $59.7m

Singaporean shipbuilding and offshore services company Seatrium has entered into a binding agreement with the Brazilian vessel operator Posidonia Shipping and Trading to sell two platform supply vessels. The total consideration for the sale is SG$77.4 million ($59.7 million).

The transaction involves Seatrium selling its 100 per cent equity interest in Guanabara Navegação (GNL), an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary that serves as a special purpose vehicle owning the two vessels. The company remarked that Posidonia Shipping and Trading is an unrelated third party.