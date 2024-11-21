Romanian yard launches second CSOV in series ordered by UK's North Star

As with its earlier sister vessel Grampian Kestrel, Grampian Eagle utilises a design that was developed by Vard Design specifically for North Star. The CSOV features an optimised hull form and will be fitted with a hybrid propulsion system that can be configured to run on methanol fuel in the future to further reduce emissions.

The completed CSOV will measure 95 by 19.5 metres and will have single cabin accommodation for up to 111 windfarm technicians. The vessel will later be transported to Norway, where it will undergo final outfitting and commissioning at Vard's facilities in time for its scheduled delivery in August 2026, two months after Grampian Kestrel's.