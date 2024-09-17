North Star's newest hybrid CSOV floated out
A new commissioning service operation vessel (CSOV) ordered by UK operator the North Star Group has been launched at the facilities of Vard Braila in Romania.
Grampian Kestrel is the first in a series of two CSOVs that Vard is building for North Star. The vessel is scheduled to be delivered in June 2026 while sister vessel Grampian Eagle will handed over the following August.
The CSOV utilises a design that was developed by Vard Design specifically for North Star. The vessel features an optimised hull form and will be fitted with a hybrid propulsion system that can be configured to run on methanol fuel in the future.
The completed CSOV will measure 95 by 19.5 metres and will have single cabin accommodation for up to 111 windfarm technicians. The vessel will later be transported to Norway, where it will undergo final outfitting and commissioning at Vard's facilities.
The contract between North Star and Vard also includes options for up to two additional CSOVs.