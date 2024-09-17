North Star's newest hybrid CSOV floated out

Grampian Kestrel is the first in a series of two CSOVs that Vard is building for North Star. The vessel is scheduled to be delivered in June 2026 while sister vessel Grampian Eagle will handed over the following August.

The CSOV utilises a design that was developed by Vard Design specifically for North Star. The vessel features an optimised hull form and will be fitted with a hybrid propulsion system that can be configured to run on methanol fuel in the future.