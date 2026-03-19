Purus takes delivery of second hybrid CSOV in series

UK offshore vessel operator Purus has taken delivery of a new hybrid commissioning service operation vessel (CSOV) built by Vard Vung Tau in Vietnam.

Purus Coriolis was designed by Vard Design in close collaboration with Purus to make her suitable for supporting activities in the offshore wind industry. She is the second CSOV in a series after Purus Chinook, which was delivered by Vard in 2025.

The design work on the CSOVs was completed in compliance with DNV requirements, including the COMF C2 V1 class notation for climate, noise and vibration. This ensures optimal onboard temperature regulation, reduced noise and vibration throughout the vessel, directly supporting crew welfare and long-term performance.