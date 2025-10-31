Purus' newest hybrid CSOV hits the water

The design work on the CSOV was completed in compliance with DNV requirements, including the COMF C2 V1 class notation for climate, noise and vibration. This ensures optimal onboard temperature regulation, reduced noise and vibration throughout the vessel, directly supporting crew welfare and long-term performance.

Upon completion, he vessel will have an LOA of 87.7 metres, a beam of 19.5 metres, a maximum draught of 5.6 metres, and a working deck area of 410 square metres for the transport of seven 20-foot containers or an equivalent volume of cargo. Warehouse facilities with a total area of 370 square metres will also be available.

An optimised hybrid propulsion system consisting of four diesel generators and a Vard Electro battery pack will allow for zero-emission operation for extended periods.