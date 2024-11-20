Purus' newest CSOV floated out in Romania
Vard Tulcea in Romania recently launched a new commissioning service operation vessel (CSOV) ordered by UK-based maritime services company Purus.
Purus Chinook will later be transported to Norway, where it will undergo final outfitting at Vard Søviknes. Following delivery in 2025, the CSOV will begin operating under a multi-year service contract with Vestas.
The CSOV's design ensures it will meet the highest industry standards for offshore service, safety, and hybrid battery technology to lower emissions and reduce engine hours. The vessel has the capacity to house up to 120 people at comfort-class and sea-keeping standards, and also offers an all-electric gangway, an 18-metre helicopter deck, a five-tonne 3D motion compensated crane, and a 12-passenger daughtercraft crewboat.
Purus Chinook will also be fitted with a dual-fuel propulsion system that can be configured in the future to enable operation on methanol to further reduce emissions. Purus Coriolis, the second CSOV in the same series, is scheduled for delivery in 2026.