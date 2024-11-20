Purus' newest CSOV floated out in Romania

Purus Chinook will later be transported to Norway, where it will undergo final outfitting at Vard Søviknes. Following delivery in 2025, the CSOV will begin operating under a multi-year service contract with Vestas.

The CSOV's design ensures it will meet the highest industry standards for offshore service, safety, and hybrid battery technology to lower emissions and reduce engine hours. The vessel has the capacity to house up to 120 people at comfort-class and sea-keeping standards, and also offers an all-electric gangway, an 18-metre helicopter deck, a five-tonne 3D motion compensated crane, and a 12-passenger daughtercraft crewboat.