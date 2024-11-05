Purus CSOV secures multi-year service contract with Vestas

The contract with Vestas will commence immediately following the vessel’s delivery in 2025.

The vessel's design ensures it will meet the highest industry standards for offshore service, safety, and hybrid battery technology to lower emissions and reduce engine hours. The CSOV has the capacity to house up to 120 people at comfort-class and sea-keeping standards, and also offers an all-electric gangway, an 18-metre helicopter deck, a five-tonne 3D motion compensated crane, and a 12-passenger daughtercraft crewboat.