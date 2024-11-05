Purus CSOV secures multi-year service contract with Vestas
UK-based maritime services company Purus has entered into a multi-year service contract with Vestas. The contract will utilise Purus’s newbuild commissioning service operation vessel (CSOV) Purus Chinook, which is currently under construction in Vard’s shipyard in Norway.
The contract with Vestas will commence immediately following the vessel’s delivery in 2025.
The vessel's design ensures it will meet the highest industry standards for offshore service, safety, and hybrid battery technology to lower emissions and reduce engine hours. The CSOV has the capacity to house up to 120 people at comfort-class and sea-keeping standards, and also offers an all-electric gangway, an 18-metre helicopter deck, a five-tonne 3D motion compensated crane, and a 12-passenger daughtercraft crewboat.
Purus Coriolis, the second CSOV in the same series, is scheduled for delivery in 2026. Both vessels will be fitted with dual-fuel propulsion systems that can be configured in the future to enable operation on methanol to further reduce emissions.