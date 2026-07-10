PKR Offshore inks CSOV frame agreement with Siemens Gamesa

PKR Offshore (PKRO), the offshore wind support division of Singapore-based Marco Polo Marine, has entered into a framework agreement with Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy for the deployment and charter of two commissioning service operation vessels (CSOVs).

Under the agreement, PKRO will provide two of its upcoming new CSOVs to support Siemens Gamesa on multiple offshore wind projects in Taiwan on a non-exclusive basis, while both parties will also work together to deploy PKRO’s CSOV fleet for Siemens Gamesa’s projects in South Korea and Japan.

The vessels will be equipped with Siemens Energy’s hybrid propulsion system.