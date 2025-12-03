VESSEL REVIEW | Wind Archer – Marco Polo Marine's CSOV to support offshore wind projects in the Far East

Singapore shipbuilder and vessel operator Marco Polo Marine recently welcomed a new commissioning service operation vessel (CSOV) to its offshore support and maintenance fleet.

Built at Marco Polo’s shipyard in Batam, Indonesia, Wind Archer is the company’s first CSOV. She has been operated by Marco Polo’s Taiwan-based subsidiary PKR Offshore (PKRO) in support of customers in the Taiwanese, South Korean and Japanese offshore wind markets since April of this year.

The CSOV was developed in response to increasing demand for dedicated support vessels for the Asian offshore wind industry. This also marked Marco Polo’s entry into the offshore wind service sector after having supplied support vessels for the oil and gas industry for many years.