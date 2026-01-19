Norwind Offshore takes delivery of new CSOV

The vessel will be equipped to provide services during construction, operation, and maintenance of offshore wind farms.

The CSOV was constructed at Vard Shipyards Romania, while final outfitting, commissioning, and completion were carried out at Vard Søviknes in Norway.

The CSOV has an LOA of 85 metres, a beam of 19.5 metres, a draught of 5.5 metres, and a depth of 7.3 metres. Upon completion, it will boast a height-adjustable boat landing system and accommodation for up to 87 personnel.

The vessel is also prepared to accommodate battery packs, allowing modification for hybrid operations.