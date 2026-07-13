Norwind Offshore welcomes new CSOV to fleet

Norwegian offshore support specialist Norwind Offshore has taken delivery of a new commissioning service operation vessel (CSOV) from local builder Vard.

The newbuild belongs to the same series as Monsoon Enabler, another CSOV that Vard had delivered to Edda Wind in late 2025. The vessel's hull was built at Vard Shipyard Romania while final outfitting and commissioning were undertaken at Vard Brattvaag in Norway.

The CSOV features Vard's optimised hull form, readiness to accommodate future low-emission fuels, advanced energy management systems from Vard Electro. Work on the onboard spaces was completed by Vard Interiors.