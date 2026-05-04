Norwind Offshore to add six CSOVs to fleet

Norwegian offshore vessel operator Norwind Offshore is set to double the size of its fleet through the acquisition of six modern commissioning service operation vessels (CSOVs) from Edda Wind.
The transaction was completed in partnership with Navigare Capital Partners.
The newly added vessels have either recently been delivered from the shipyard within the past year or are in the final stages of delivery, ensuring they are equipped with the latest technology and operational capabilities.
These CSOVs, which include those designed by Norwegian naval architecture firms Vard and Salt Ship Design, are purpose-built to serve the global offshore wind industry and support the development of renewable energy projects worldwide.
"By adding these modern tonnages to our fleet, we strengthen our platform and ability to better support our customers and the offshore wind market in general," said Svein Leon Aure, CEO of Norwind Offshore.
Late last week, UK operator North Star completed its acquisition of service operation vessels from Edda Wind.