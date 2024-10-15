North Star's newest CSOV secures first contract

This award for the CSOV Grampian Kestrel will precede the decade-long minimum charter contract the firm signed in February to provide an SOV for EnBW's He Dreiht wind farm in the German sector of the North Sea.

With a total installed output of 960 MW, the development is currently one of Europe’s largest energy transition projects and will be able to supply 1.1 million households with renewable energy. From the end of next year, 64 wind turbines with an installed output of 15 MW each around 90 kilometres northwest of the island of Borkum and 110 kilometres west of Heligoland will be connected to the grid.