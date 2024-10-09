Navigare Capital Partners orders CSOV from Norwegian builder
Danish investment company Navigare Capital Partners has selected Norwegian shipbuilder Vard for the construction of a new commissioning service operation vessel (CSOV).
This contract is a declaration of the first option linked to an earlier contract signed in March 2024.
The new CSOV has been developed by Vard Design in Ålesund in close partnership with Navigare Capital Partners and Norwegian vessel operator Norwind Offshore. Delivery of the vessel is scheduled for the second quarter of 2027 following construction and commissioning at Vard Vung Tau in Vietnam.
This marks the sixth CSOV newbuild Vard will deliver to Norwind Offshore and partners since October 2021, in addition to an energy construction vessel and the conversion of a platform supply vessel (PSV) into a service operation vessel (SOV).
In addition to this contract, the parties have also agreed on two new options where the first one can be declared later this year, and the second one in 2025.