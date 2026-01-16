MPC OSE Offshore secures financing for three windfarm vessels under construction

The Export and Investment Fund of Denmark (Danmarks Eksport og Investeringsfond; EIFO) has issued a buyer credit guarantee to Ostfriesische Volksbank and German company MPC OSE Offshore, thus securing the financing of three new offshore wind specialist vessels being built by Esbjerg Shipyard.

With the support of EIFO, Esbjerg Shipyard has entered into an agreement with MPC OSE Offshore to build the first three of up to six offshore survey and service vessels (OSSVs).

The steel hulls of the OSSVs are being built in Poland, while the outfitting will take place at Esbjerg Shipyard. Around 50 Danish subcontractors are involved in the construction.