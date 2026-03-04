Marco Polo Marine raises $16m through private share placement

Marco Polo Marine completed a private share placement that raised gross proceeds of approximately SG$21 million ($16 million) on March 4. The company noted that the exercise drew demand from a select group of new and existing institutional and strategic investors.

The placement comprised the issuance of 144,865,920 new ordinary shares at a price of SG$0.145 per share.

Net proceeds are expected to support the project pipeline and fund capital expenditure, according to Marco Polo Marine.