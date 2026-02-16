Marco Polo Marine sees 32 per cent profit rise in Q1 FY2026

Marco Polo Marine has posted its financial results for the first quarter ended December 31, 2025 (FY2025).

The group recorded what it said is a robust start to the financial year, with revenue for Q1 FY2026 increasing by 27 per cent year-on-year to SG$32.8 million (US$26 million) from SG$25.8 million (US$20.5 million) in Q1 FY2025.

Marco Polo Marine said this performance was primarily driven by the group's ship chartering operations, which saw significant expansion following strategic fleet additions that have strengthened the group's competitive position in the offshore wind sector.