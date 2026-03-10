Japan's MOL enters European wind CSOV sector via joint vessel ownership

Japan's Mitsui OSK Lines (MOL) has decided to jointly own two commissioning service operation vessels (CSOVs) with Schoeller Holdings, a Cyprus-based global shipping company, with delivery scheduled for 2027.
MOL has also decided to make an investment in Deutsche Offshore Schifffahrt, a Germany-based offshore energy vessel developer and commercial operator, which will operate the vessels.
Through this project, MOL will participate in the offshore wind support vessel business in Europe for the first time, following the company's service operation vessel business in Taiwan.
The CSOVs will be built China State Shipbuilding Corporation subsidiary Huangpu Wenchong Shipbuilding. The first vessel is under construction and is scheduled for delivery in 2027.
Designed in collaboration with Norwegian naval architecture firm Salt Ship Design, the CSOVs will each have an enlarged and fully modular working deck, providing over 850 square metres of unobstructed multipurpose space.
When used in conjunction with a 50-tonne active heave-compensated crane featuring integrated 3D motion compensation, each vessel will be able to perform offshore wind support tasks as well as cable repairs, inspection, maintenance, and light construction work both above and below water.