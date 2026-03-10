Japan's MOL enters European wind CSOV sector via joint vessel ownership

Japan's Mitsui OSK Lines (MOL) has decided to jointly own two commissioning service operation vessels (CSOVs) with Schoeller Holdings, a Cyprus-based global shipping company, with delivery scheduled for 2027.

MOL has also decided to make an investment in Deutsche Offshore Schifffahrt, a Germany-based offshore energy vessel developer and commercial operator, which will operate the vessels.

Through this project, MOL will participate in the offshore wind support vessel business in Europe for the first time, following the company's service operation vessel business in Taiwan.