Construction begins on new CSOV for Deutsche Offshore Schifffahrt-Schoeller Holdings JV

China State Shipbuilding Corporation, through subsidiary Huangpu Wenchong Shipbuilding, has cut the first steel to be used in the construction of a new commissioning service operation vessel (CSOV).

The CSOV will be operated by the joint venture company formed by Cyprus-based Schoeller Holdings and Germany's Deutsche Offshore Schifffahrt. Huangpu Wenchong will build four vessels in fufilment of a contract awarded in 2024.

Delivery of the vessels is scheduled to commence in early 2027.