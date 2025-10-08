Integrated Wind Solutions secures contract for new CSOV, extension for sister vessel

Norway's Integrated Wind Solutions (IWS), through its subsidiary, IWS Fleet, has secured a 75-day fixed charter contract for the commissioning service operation vessel (CSOV) IWS Sunwalker with an existing client.
IWS said the charter end date aligns well with a pre-existing commitment commencing in the first quarter of 2026.
IWS Sunwalker is the sixth and final vessel in a series of CSOVs ordered by IWS. The charter will commence in December 2025, following the vessel’s arrival in Europe.
With this agreement, all six CSOVs in the series have secured charter contracts directly from delivery.
IWS Fleet has also received a contract extension for the CSOV IWS Starwalker (pictured) with an existing client. The extension covers a period of 90 days and will ensure that the vessel continues to support the client’s operations well into Q1 2026.
IWS said the contract extension end date aligns well with a pre-existing commitment commencing in Q1 2026.