Integrated Wind Solutions takes delivery of final CSOV in series

Integrated Wind Solutions (IWS), through subsidiary IWS Fleet, has taken delivery of a new commissioning service operation vessel (CSOV).
Like her earlier sister IWS Skywalker, the DNV-classed IWS Sunwalker was designed by Kongsberg Maritime and built by China Merchants Heavy Industry (Jiangsu).
The CSOV has an LOA of 91 metres, a beam of 19.6 metres, a draught of 5.9 metres, a gross tonnage of 6,918, a deadweight tonnage of 2,000, and accommodation for 30 crewmembers plus up to 90 additional personnel.
The vessel also features a hybrid propulsion system with IMO Tier III variable-speed engines, a large 2.2MWh battery pack with solar panels for charging, a fully integrated and compensated walk-to-work gangway, and a 3D compensated knuckle boom crane that can lift cargo fully compensated from the vessel deck to a fixed or floating wind turbine.
In conjunction with the hybrid propulsion, the CSOV's hull design improves operating efficiency and reduces emissions and noise. This arrangement minimises impact on the surrounding marine life, thus allowing the vessel to satisfy the requirements of DNV's SILENT notation.
IWS Sunwalker is the final CSOV in a series of six.