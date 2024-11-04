Integrated Wind Solutions christens third walk-to-work vessel in series

Norwegian offshore support company Integrated Wind Solutions (IWS) has formally named a new commissioning service operation vessel (CSOV) to be operated by its subsidiary IWS Fleet.
Like earlier sister IWS Skywalker, the DNV-classed IWS Seawalker was designed by Kongsberg Maritime and built by China Merchants Heavy Industry (Jiangsu). The vessel has an LOA of 91 metres, a beam of 19.6 metres, a draught of 5.9 metres, a gross tonnage of 6,918, a deadweight tonnage of 2,000, and accommodation for 30 crewmembers plus up to 90 additional personnel.
The vessel also features a hybrid propulsion system with IMO Tier III variable-speed engines, a large 2.2MWh battery pack with solar panels for charging, a fully integrated and compensated walk-to-work gangway, and a 3D compensated knuckle boom crane that can lift cargo fully compensated from the vessel deck to a fixed or floating wind turbine.
In conjunction with the hybrid propulsion, the CSOV's hull design improves operating efficiency and reduces emissions and noise. This arrangement minimises impact on the surrounding marine life, thus allowing the vessel to satisfy the requirements of DNV's SILENT notation.
IWS Seawalker is the third CSOV in a series of six. The remaining three CSOVs are scheduled for delivery between the fourth quarter of 2024 and the first half of 2025.