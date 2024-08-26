Integrated Wind Solutions welcomes hybrid CSOV to fleet

Like earlier sister IWS Skywalker, the DNV-classed, Kongsberg Maritime-designed IWS Seawalker has an LOA of 91 metres, a beam of 19.6 metres, a draught of 5.9 metres, a gross tonnage of 6,918, a deadweight tonnage of 2,000, and accommodation for 30 crewmembers plus up to 90 additional personnel.

The vessel also features a hybrid propulsion system with IMO Tier III variable-speed engines, a large 2.2MWh battery pack with solar panels for charging, a fully integrated and compensated walk-to-work gangway, and a 3D compensated knuckle boom crane that can lift cargo fully compensated from the vessel deck to a fixed or floating wind turbine.