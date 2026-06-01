Equinor taps DeepOcean for subsea work package

DeepOcean has been awarded a subsea contract package by Equinor for multiple fields on the Norwegian continental shelf, including the Barents Sea, with offshore work spanning 2027 and 2028.

The contract package includes the subsea work scope at the Visund field in the North Sea, the Johan Castberg field in the Barents Sea, and an option for potential work at the Snorre A subsea field in the North Sea.

At the Visund field, DeepOcean has been awarded simultaneous marine operation and production (SIMOPRO) installation contract involving replacement of both a gas export riser and oil export riser. A SIMOPRO operation will involve execution of complex marine operations activities while the offshore facility remains in production.