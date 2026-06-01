Equinor taps DeepOcean for subsea work package

DeepOcean has been awarded a subsea contract package by Equinor for multiple fields on the Norwegian continental shelf, including the Barents Sea, with offshore work spanning 2027 and 2028.
The contract package includes the subsea work scope at the Visund field in the North Sea, the Johan Castberg field in the Barents Sea, and an option for potential work at the Snorre A subsea field in the North Sea.
At the Visund field, DeepOcean has been awarded simultaneous marine operation and production (SIMOPRO) installation contract involving replacement of both a gas export riser and oil export riser. A SIMOPRO operation will involve execution of complex marine operations activities while the offshore facility remains in production.
DeepOcean will undertake onshore project management, engineering, fabrication and procurement, as well as offshore installation activities. Offshore operations also include required survey, dredging, tie-ins and pre-commissioning activities at the field.
Isflak is an oil discovery located approximately 8.5 kilometres from the Johan Castberg FPSO and will be developed as the first satellite tie-back to the facility. DeepOcean will install a four-slot template and a manifold module, in addition to installing flowlines and a static umbilical with associated survey, tie-ins and pre-commissioning operations.
The award also includes options for recovery of eight existing risers and umbilicals connecting the underwater production area and the Snorre A production facilities.
The offshore work at Visund, Isflak and Snorre A spans across the 2027-28 seasons where DeepOcean will deploy construction vessels from its high-specification chartered subsea fleet. The water depths at the various fields are in the range of 300 to 400 metres.